Falling in Reverse Announce 2022 U.S. Tour With Wage War, Hawthorne Heights + Jeris Johnson

Falling in Reverse have just announced a 2022 U.S. tour with Wage War, Hawthorne Heights and Jeris Johnson.

Falling in Reverse recently hit new heights with the release of “Popular Monster” in late 2019. The single quickly went platinum and racked up over 75 million plays on its YouTube music video alone while getting over 145 million streams altogether. As for Wage War, the band released their fourth studio album, Manic, earlier this year to positive reviews.

Hawthorne Heights are back this year with the new album The Rain Just Follows Me that dropped in September, featuring the song "Constant Dread." Meanwhile, Jeris Johnson has parlayed his TikTok fame into a new album with My Sword arriving earlier this year. He also had a high profile collaboration with Papa Roach on "Last Resort Reloaded."

The tour will commence Jan. 13 in Atlanta, Ga. and will run until Feb. 4 in Los Angeles. Wage War will not appear on the Jan. 26 date in Minneapolis, Minn. Fans can snatch up tickets via Falling in Reverse’s official website.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

Falling in Reverse / Wage War / Hawthorne Heights / Jeris Johnson 2022 Tour Dates

Jan. 13 ­­— Atlanta, Ga. — The Tabernacle

Jan. 14 — Nashville, Tenn. — Marathon Music Works

Jan. 15 — Cincinnati, Ohio — ICON

Jan. 17 — Pittsburgh, Pa. — Stage AE

Jan. 18 — Silver Spring, Md. — The Fillmore

Jan. 19 — Philadelphia, Pa. — The Fillmore

Jan. 21 — Boston, Mass. — Tsongas Center

Jan. 22 — New York, N.Y. — Hammerstein

Jan. 24 — Detroit, Mich. — The Fillmore

Jan. 25 — Chicago, Ill. — Aragon Ballroom

Jan. 26 — Minneapolis, Minn. — The Fillmore*

Jan. 28 — Kansas City, Mo. — The Uptown Theatre

Jan. 29 — Oklahoma City, Okla. — Diamond Ballroom

Jan. 30 — Dallas, Texas — Southside Ballroom

Feb. 1 — Phoenix, Ariz. — The Van Buren

Feb. 4 — Los Angeles, Calif. — The Palladium

*No Wage War

