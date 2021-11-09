Falling in Reverse Announce 2022 U.S. Tour With Wage War, Hawthorne Heights + Jeris Johnson
Falling in Reverse have just announced a 2022 U.S. tour with Wage War, Hawthorne Heights and Jeris Johnson.
Falling in Reverse recently hit new heights with the release of “Popular Monster” in late 2019. The single quickly went platinum and racked up over 75 million plays on its YouTube music video alone while getting over 145 million streams altogether. As for Wage War, the band released their fourth studio album, Manic, earlier this year to positive reviews.
Hawthorne Heights are back this year with the new album The Rain Just Follows Me that dropped in September, featuring the song "Constant Dread." Meanwhile, Jeris Johnson has parlayed his TikTok fame into a new album with My Sword arriving earlier this year. He also had a high profile collaboration with Papa Roach on "Last Resort Reloaded."
The tour will commence Jan. 13 in Atlanta, Ga. and will run until Feb. 4 in Los Angeles. Wage War will not appear on the Jan. 26 date in Minneapolis, Minn. Fans can snatch up tickets via Falling in Reverse’s official website.
Check out the full list of tour dates below.
Falling in Reverse / Wage War / Hawthorne Heights / Jeris Johnson 2022 Tour Dates
Jan. 13 — Atlanta, Ga. — The Tabernacle
Jan. 14 — Nashville, Tenn. — Marathon Music Works
Jan. 15 — Cincinnati, Ohio — ICON
Jan. 17 — Pittsburgh, Pa. — Stage AE
Jan. 18 — Silver Spring, Md. — The Fillmore
Jan. 19 — Philadelphia, Pa. — The Fillmore
Jan. 21 — Boston, Mass. — Tsongas Center
Jan. 22 — New York, N.Y. — Hammerstein
Jan. 24 — Detroit, Mich. — The Fillmore
Jan. 25 — Chicago, Ill. — Aragon Ballroom
Jan. 26 — Minneapolis, Minn. — The Fillmore*
Jan. 28 — Kansas City, Mo. — The Uptown Theatre
Jan. 29 — Oklahoma City, Okla. — Diamond Ballroom
Jan. 30 — Dallas, Texas — Southside Ballroom
Feb. 1 — Phoenix, Ariz. — The Van Buren
Feb. 4 — Los Angeles, Calif. — The Palladium
*No Wage War