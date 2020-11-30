Family Authorized Nick Menza Documentary in the Works

Late drummer Nick Menza, best known for his time in Megadeth, will be the subject of a new documentary based upon his life. This Was My Life is currently in the works from Screaming Butterfly Entertainment.

In a new sizzle reel promoting the upcoming film, Executive producer Holly Mollohan says the film is "an unflinching exploration into the life of one of the most successful thrash-metal drummers of all time, authorized by the Menza family. From his childhood all the way through to the end of his life including a true blow-by-blow account of the repeated failed attempts of the classic Rust In Peace lineup."

"This Was My Life will also feature rare and never before seen photos and video footage from Nick's personal archived VHS tape collection, personally filmed by Nick Menza himself from 1988 through 1991 – Featuring exclusive content showcasing Nick working at the studio, personal home movies, casual time and party time with his fellow band members, as well as other well-known bands of the era that Nick toured with," continues the film description.

Menza died on May 21, 2016, suffering a heart attack while onstage performing with his group OHM during an appearance at the Baked Potato in Studio City, California. His story has also been addressed in the 2018 autobiography "Megalife: The Autobiography of Nick Menza."

Menza's longtime manager, Robert Bolger, says of the documentary, "I am very excited to be working with Screaming Butterfly Entertainment on Nick's official documentary. There's a lot of published misinformation out there about Nick that isn't true and I am very happy to bring the truth forth. Nick loved his fans and always said, without the fans none this would be possible. I really think Nick's fans will enjoy this journey through his life."

Menza played in the groups Rhoads and Cold Fire prior to joining Megadeth in 1989. He remained with the group through 1998 and returned briefly in 2004.

Release details on the film will be announced shortly. In the interim, you can watch a sizzle reel teasing the documentary below.

Nick Menza, This Was My Life Sizzle Reel