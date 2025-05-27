A Virginia family has claimed their Metallica concert plans saved them from a car that crashed into their home earlier this month.

The McKee family had tickets to Metallica's May 7 show at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg. Thus, they decided to go to bed a bit earlier the night before rather than stick to their usual routine of watching television in the living room of their home.

Hours after going to sleep though, a driver crashed through the house and right into the living room.

Kristin McKee recalled asking her husband if he wanted to stay up that night, according to local news station WDBJ7.

"He was like, 'Nah I think I’m just gonna go on to bed,' and I said, 'Okay I’ll go on to bed too.' And then just a few hours later we heard a loud explosion, glass shatter, and it was just madness from that point on,” she said.

The McKee family unfortunately weren't able to attend the Metallica show the next day due to the damage to their home, but they're grateful that no one was hurt during the collision.

"We were so fortunate that that night, my daughter could walk down that hallway and found us in the rubble, and you know, I thank God every day and Metallica for saving us because that’s exactly what did it," Kristin added.

The couple's 14-year-old daughter Madeline was especially looking forward to the concert, as she's been a fan of the group for a long time. She was introduced to the metal legends by her father, but seeing Stranger Things' Eddie Munson play "Master of Puppets" in one of the season finales a few years ago took her fandom to the next level.

Madeline wrote a letter to Metallica thanking them for saving her family.

"You saved my parents’ lives. I will be forever grateful. Good luck with the rest of your tour and hope to see you on the road. Sincerely, Maddie McKee.”

The McKee family are hopeful that they can return to their home in about six months. See a news clip of the incident below.

Metallica's next show is tomorrow (May 28) in Washington D.C. See the rest of their upcoming dates on their website.

