These fans didn't just jam with their favorite bands onstage... they impressed the f—k out of them.

When 11-year-old Aidan Fisher challenged Steel Panther guitarist Satchel to a guitar solo battle, the geriatric in tights didn’t know what was coming for him. Fisher blew Satchel off the stage with his own instrument, winning over the crowd and deeply impressing three out of four Steel Panther members.

One Pantera fan has a story to tell for the rest of his life. After getting onstage with the legendary metal band, the fan showed off his falsetto screaming prowess, even dueling high note for high note with Dimebag Darrell’s guitar. The fan won the respect of Pantera that night, and thankfully, it was all caught on film.

Imagine jamming onstage with one of your favorite bands. Young kids got to crush the drums with blink-182 and strum along with Green Day, nailing their parts in front of arena and amphitheater crowds. Another young man even got to harmonize on guitar with Avenged Sevenfold’s Zacky Vengeance, getting to do so on Synyster Gates’ custom axe.

Check out this compilation of When Fans Impress Musicians Onstage in the Loud List below.

When Fans Impress Musicians Onstage