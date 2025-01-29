Bring Me the Horizon returned on Wednesday (Jan. 29) with music that many weren't expecting and social media has been buzzing about the band's cover of the God-tier Oasis classic, "Wonderwall."

Using the meme-worthy introduction, "Anyway, here's Wonderwall," the Oli Sykes-led group shared their new cover for the Spotify Singles series on social media.

But what listeners heard was a far cry from the melancholic strumming melody of the Gallagher brothers '90s classic. Instead, Bring Me the Horizon turned the track into a full-on banger with a driving beat and screams that managed to both thrill and annoy listeners while others weren't quite sure what to make of it all.

First, take a listen for yourself below, and then see how people have been reacting to the cover in a manner that had it trending on X Wednesday morning (Jan. 29).

Bring Me the Horizon, "Wonderwall" (Oasis Cover)

How People Are Reacting to Bring Me the Horizon's "Wonderwall" Cover

Well, it's fair to say that the decision to cover Oasis' "Wonderwall" caught some Bring Me the Horizon fans off-guard, even with the fact that the 2025 Oasis reunion is one of the hottest tickets of the year.

"What the hell," remarked one fan, while another pondered, "What why?" There were also a fair share of tweets about not having this cover as something expected on a 2025 bingo card.

The general consensus though appeared to be a feeling of pleasant surprise at how good the Bring Me the Horizon version was. That could be due to the change in musical approach on the song, but it's also a credit to Oasis songwriting in how the track can translate well in a variety of styles.

"Never though I'd hear Wonderwall like this, but here we are. Absolute fire," remarked one fan. "I no longer hate this song, thank you for making it better," added another. "Why does it sound so good," marveled a third person.

Another fan offered a more in depth comment, stating, "Things like this is why @bmthofficial is my favourite band, and why they have been for quite some time. This Oasis cover of Wonderwall and the remix of Youtopia just dropped out of nowhere - and they both sound amazing. The absolute KINGS."

See some of the additional supportive commentary for the track below.

But not everyone was on board with what they were hearing. "Oh. My favourite band covering my least favorite Oasis song. Wonderful," one person sarcastically responded.

"It's kinda ass...," offered another person. "The BMTH cover of Wonderwall was immediately worse than I could have ever expected," added a third.

What is your take on the Bring Me the Horizon cover of Oasis' "Wonderwall"? Is it something you'd like to see as a permanent addition to concerts or perhaps a one or two time thing? Do you have a preference on whether the original Oasis song or the Bring Me the Horizon cover is better? Let us know in the comments.