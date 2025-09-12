Farm Aid’s 40th Anniversary In Minnesota in Limbo Amid University Strike, Statement Released

Organizers of the annual Farm Aid concert are facing a potentially "devastating" decision concerning the 40th anniversary edition of the show as an ongoing Minnesota labor strike has threatened the event.

In a public statement issued Thursday (Sept. 11), Farm Aid officials revealed that the concert, which is set to take place on Sept. 20 at Minneapolis' Huntington Bank Stadium would not go on in its current location if the current strike at the University of Minnesota is not settled prior.

Why a Last Minute Change Might Be Needed for Farm Aid 40

The annual Farm Aid benefit has been designed over the years to honor, celebrate and continue to help fund the work of America's farming community. But in their statement, organizers share that they've long stood with other workers "in their struggles for fairness, dignity and respect."

They add, "Our artists, production team and partners have made clear that they will not cross a picket line. The team that is scheduled tomorrow to begin building our complex stage and set is made up of loyal production people who have an ongoing relationship with labor across the U.S. They also will not cross a picket line. These decisions reflect our own values: the farm and labor movements are inseparable, and we believe strongly that the University must return to the bargaining table in good faith."

What Does This Mean for Farm Aid 40?

Should the strike not get settled in a succinct fashion, there is the likelihood that Farm Aid would either have to move the event to another venue at potentially a different date or face the possibility of canceling the show for this year altogether.

In their statement, the organizers offered, "We are currently looking at all of our options for hosting this event, but it is not an easy task to pivot at this point. It is critical to understand that if Farm Aid 40 is forced to move or cancel, the financial impact could be devastating. The expenses already incurred to bring this historic event to Minnesota may well threaten the survival of our organization after four decades of service to family farmers."

In a public plea, they share, "We are urging the University of Minnesota to settle this contract quickly so that Farm Aid 40 can proceed as intended — to celebrate four decades of farmers, music, and solidarity. The world is watching, an together we can make sure this anniversary is remembered for unity, not division."

Farm Aid's full statement can be viewed below.

What Is At Stake in the University of Minnesota Labor Strike?

Teamsters employees first began their strike on Sept. 9 after the university failed to provide a new contract offer for the union representing the university's maintenance, custodial and food service workers.

Additionally, the University of Minnesota has called out the actions of some of those picketing as part of the strike, noting in a statement issued on Sept. 10, "The actions of some picketers on our Twin Cities and Duluth campuses threaten the community’s safety and are extremely concerning.” The local CBS News affiliate cited that over a dozen people had been arrested while partaking in the picketing.

Per Kare11.com, the union is seeking at least a 3.5 percent wage increase. The university presented what they called their last, best and final contract proposal in August. It included a 3 percent raise from July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2026, then a 2 percent raise from July 1 through Dec. 31, 2026. A reported 82 percent of the union members rejected that offer.

The strike is currently impacting everything from dining services to trash and removal.

Who Will Be Playing Farm Aid 40?

If everything gets resolved, the current lineup of acts include Farm Aid's initial founders Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp and Neil Young as well as fellow Farm Aid board members Dave Matthews and Margo Price.

The full bill reads as follows: Willie Nelson and Family, Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, Margo Price, Kenny Chesney, Billy Strings, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Lukas Nelson, Trampled by Turtles, Wynona Judd, Steve Earle, Waxahatchee, Eric Burton of Black Pumas, Jesse Welles, Madeline Edwards and Wisdom Indian Dancers. Ticketing for Farm Aid 40 is currently underway.

Farm Aid, which started in 1985, has raised more than $85 million to promote a strong and resilient family farm system of agriculture.