Faster Pussycat Singer Opens Up About Fiancee’s Cruise Death for First Time

Faster Pussycat singer Taime Downe recently opened up about his fiancée's tragic cruise death for the first time.

Downe's fiancee Kimberly Burch went overboard The 80s Cruise back in March as the ship was on its way to the Bahamas from Miami. Various reports stated that the boat turned around to try and locate her, and both the U.S. Coast Guard and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force assisted with the search.

The Hollywood Reporter published an article several days after the incident alleging that security footage from the ship showed Burch jumping from the rail. She was 56 years old.

Faster Pussycat are currently on tour in the U.S., and the vocalist spoke about the tragedy a few days ago during an appearance on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk."

"It's a roller coaster," Taime admitted [via Blabbermouth]. "I'm hanging in there. I'm just taking it a day at a time. And everybody thought going out on the road and doing what I do and being with my family in my band would be good for me. So I've taken their advice and [I'm] doing this."

The singer hopes that being on the road and getting to see friends and family around the country will be therapeutic for him, and added that it's been helpful to talk about what happened to Burch with those who are close to him.

"There's no way I'd touch booze. For me, that's just completely disgusting in my brain," he asserted, addressing concerns over his sobriety following the loss.

"I loved the hell out of Kimberly, and it was just hard to deal with. We spent basically nine years together," he continued. "I don't wanna get into what her psyche was at the time, but there's a lot of things that make up people's lives at a certain time of their life... It's been hard on everybody."

Faster Pussycat's next performance is scheduled for June 4 in Katy, Texas. See all of their upcoming dates on their website.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, visit the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website. Resource information is provided for free as well as a chat message service. To speak directly to a professional, dial 988. You are not alone and help is available. Every life is important.