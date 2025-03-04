Report – Rocker’s Fiancee Dies After Going Overboard on ’80s-Themed Cruise

Faster Pussycat singer Taime Downe's fiancée has reportedly died after going overboard on The 80s Cruise, according to TMZ.

Kimberly Burch, who was engaged to Downe, went overboard the Royal Caribbean ship Sunday night (March 2), according to her mother Carnell Burch.

Carnell told TMZ she received a call from Downe on Monday telling her the news. The couple allegedly got into an argument before the tragedy took place. It's unclear whether Kimberly fell or jumped off the ship. Her body has not yet been found.

The U.S. Coast Guard deployed a helicopter crew to assist the Royal Bahamas Defense Force with the search, but the Royal Bahamas Defense Force has since ended their search efforts.

A spokesperson on behalf of the Royal Caribbean Group told TMZ, "Our crew immediately launched a search and rescue effort, is working with local authorities, and we are providing support and assistance to the guest’s family during this difficult time. To respect the privacy of our guest’s family, we have no additional details to share.”

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the incident with several sources onboard the ship earlier today, though they didn't reveal Kimberly Burch's name at the time. The reports claimed that a woman went overboard the first night of the cruise just before 11PM ET.

The ship was on its way to Nassau, Bahamas from Miami, Fla. when passengers heard an announcement that someone had gone overboard, and thus they were going to turn around and try to locate the individual. The band Squeeze was performing when the announcement came on.

“[The] ship was stopped for a few hours. Safety boats were deployed with floodlights to illuminate the surrounding area. Another cruise ship nearby had its floodlights on searching as well. My wife spoke with some people on one of the decks saying they heard that it was a woman and it was caught on camera. Can’t confirm though," an individual told THR.

"Eventually the ship powered up and off we went. This morning a PA announcement said that the U.S. Coast Guard had taken over the search. We arrived at Nassau, Bahamas a few hours behind schedule. No excursions were canceled. Haven’t heard anything since.”

Other 80s Cruise Passengers Posted About the Incident After It Happened

Several other passengers posted about the incident after it happened on different platforms online, including X and Reddit.

"Day one of the 80s Cruise, all going well, then we hear 'Oscar Oscar Oscar' overhead. And sure enough, the ship is turning around to search. Officer just came over the PA to announce the details. Craziness!" an alleged passenger wrote in a thread on the Royal Caribbean Reddit page Sunday night at 10:48PM ET.

See some X posts below, a few of which feature images of the other ships coming to assist in the search for the woman.

Faster Pussycat Were One of the Featured Artists on the Cruise

Faster Pussycat were among the artists scheduled to perform onboard The 80s Cruise, along with Dokken, Warrant, Quiet Riot, Honeymoon Suite and more.

Our thoughts go out to Burch's loved ones.