Here Are Some of the Best Metallica T-Shirts

When you're a die-hard fan of any band, one of the coolest things you can buy is a T-shirt that commemorates your love for the music. Taking your hard-earned cash, slapping it down on the merchandise table and saying, "I'll take that black one in a large," is one of the best feelings in the world.

Metallica have some of the coolest band shirts around. While there is no way for us to document every single T-shirt ever released by them, we did find 21 shirts that are currently available to fans that we can't stop drooling over.

Whether you want to get them for us for our birthday, Christmas or just because you're feeling generous, we'll take one of each in a large.

Here Are Some of Our Favorite Metallica T-Shirts Metallica have not only created some of the best heavy metal in the last 40 years, they've also created some of the most iconic T-shirts. In the last four decades, they've worked with incredible artists like Pushead, Brian Ewing and others to bring their songs and albums to life. In the gallery below, we've picked out some of our favorite T-shirts that are currently available at Metallica's official online store. Which one is your favorite?