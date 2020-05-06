Fearless Records has assembled quite the lineup for the virtual At Home festival. The livestream event is set for May 9 and will feature acoustic performances from 10 bands as well as special appearances by 15 others.

The event begins at 3PM ET / 12PM PT / 8PM UK directly from your couch, recliner, home office or anywhere in your home where you can stream on a device. Performing acoustic sets at the virtual festival are As It Is, Grayscale, Ice Nine Kills, Locket, Plain White T's, Set It Off, The Almost, The Plot In You, The Pretty Reckless and Wage War.

Meanwhile, there's plenty of other bands who will be popping in throughout the day. While they won't be playing live, there's a lot of surprises you can expect with All That Remains, August Burns Red, Capstan, Eat Your Heart Out, iDKHOW, I Prevail, Kill the Lights, Movements, My Kid Brother, Oceans Ate Alaska, Starset, The Word Alive, Underoath, Varials, and Volumes all set to make their own appearances.

Tune in to the fest at the Fearless Records YouTube channel on May 9 to watch.

The label will also be selling two event-specific merch items which can be found here. All net proceeds from the sale of these items will benefit Crew Nation, a global relief fund for live music crews.

Fearless At Home Livestream Festival Lineup

Fearless Records