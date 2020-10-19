Fever 333 Bring Fuzzed Out Fury on New Song ‘Bite Back’

Turn it up and rock this one out! Fever 333 are greeting listeners with the furious fuzzed out new song "Bite Back" ahead of their WRONG GENERATION EP, which is due Oct. 23.

The track opens with distorted heaviness with singer Jason Aalon Butler taking a moment to preach mid-song before the track becomes a full-on pit-starter by the end. Take a listen in the player below.

As was recently revealed, the new EP was conceived shortly after Butler spent 13 days on the streets marching in the protests following George Floyd's murder.

Speaking specifically about "Bite Back," Butler says, “Everything in this song was what I’d seen during those 13 days and what I felt needed to happen. I saw buildings burn. I saw fights. I saw white allies stepping in front of the National Guard, because they knew they had a power those black bodies behind them did not. What did you expect? When you put any creature in a corner for so long and show them how quickly life can be taken from them, I don’t know what other option there is but fighting back.” If you like the song, it's currently available via streaming platforms here.

WRONG GENERATION arrives this Friday (Oct 23) and it's currently available to pre-order at the band's website.

Meanwhile, as previously announced, Fever 333 are planning their first-ever global livestream tour, playing live performances in six market specific time zones. Get details on that here.

Fever 333, "Bite Back"