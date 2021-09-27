FFDP, Papa Roach, Mastodon Members Join Kings of Quarantine for Helmet + House of Pain Cover

The Judgment Night soundtrack was a pretty influential collection in the '90s, pairing up harder rock bands with rap and hip-hop acts and its impact is still being felt today as a group of musicians have collaborated on a socially distanced cover under the moniker Kings of Quarantine on the Helmet and House of Pain pairing, "Just a Victim."

This collaboration was thought up by Slaves on Dope's Jason Rockman and Kevin Jardine along with Mastodon's Bill Kelliher, who have been part of previous efforts. As with past efforts, it's turned into an all-star set, with this cover featuring a cast of musicians that includes Five Finger Death Punch's Chris Kael, Papa Roach drummer Tony Palermo, Public Enemy turntablist DJ Lord and vocalists Matt McGachy of Cryptopsy, Bret "Epic" Mazur of Crazy Town, Lou Koller of Sick of It All, Slaine of La Coka Nostra and newcomer RhymeStyleTroop.

As with past Kings of Quarantine covers, the intent is to raise money for Roadie Relief as the pandemic has put touring personnel in a financial bind. All proceeds from the cover are going to Roadie Relief.

"Just Another Victim" was suggested after a discussion between Rockman and Kelliher and is now the fourth Kings of Quarantine installment in their covers sereis.

“We hope to not only put a smile on people’s faces, but also help the touring staff that have been severely affected by the pandemic”, says Rockman. And even with touring starting to come back, Kings of Quarantine expect to offer more star-studded covers in the future.

If you like what you hear, you download the song via the Kings of Quarantine Bandcamp page. And donations can also be made directly to Roadie Relief.

Helmet and House of Pain initially released "Just Another Victim" on the soundtrack to the 1993 film Judgment Night. The soundtrack also included collaborations between Teenage Fanclub and De La Soul, Biohazard and Onyx, Slayer and Ice-T and Pearl Jam and Cypress Hill among others.

Kings of Quarantine, "Just Another Victim"