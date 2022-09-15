As vinyl becomes increasingly more popular, we're starting to see some really unique features that records contain. Last month, Sleep released a vinyl with real marijuana leaves pressed into it, and now, a band called Brother O Brother has put out the very first record that doubles as a guitar pedal.

Brother O Brother are a rock band from Indianapolis, and their latest album Skin Walker just came out Sept. 10. The band has teamed up with Romanus Records and Audio Disruption Devices to collaborate on a special vinyl release, where the record will also be able to be used as a guitar pedal. It'll be sold as a set of two LPs, which will be thicker than usual in order to fit all of the mechanical features that guitar pedals have. Apparently, they're the thickest records ever made.

Each of the LPs will have different functions — one is for delay and the other is for boost — with the control knobs located in the center where the label is. Both can also be played on a turntable, but the tonearm needs to be adjustable so that it can accommodate the thickness of the record.

This limited-edition version of Skin Walker is limited to 35 units, and will be available on Romanus' website on Sept. 17 at 3PM ET. Several other regular variants will be released as well, including one that's full of sand and glows in the dark — so, still not really normal.

Check out a video from Romanus to learn about how the LPs will function, as well as see a demonstration of them being used, below.

Check Out the First-Ever Vinyl Record That's Also a Guitar Pedal