Unusual Effects Pedal Makes Your Guitar Sound Like Farts

Do you want your guitar to sound like farts instead of, you know, a guitar?

Well, you're in luck. Musician and sound tinkerer Steve Gadlin has created The Fart Pedal, an unprecedented guitar effects unit that gives players the ability to "lace [their] signature sound with some truly epic farts," according to the inventor.

And, yes — it really sounds like farts.

Need proof? Gadlin himself has made numerous videos using the pedal. That includes clips of him running through guitar-based classics such as Metallica's "Enter Sandman" and Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit," all while imbuing each with the sound of flatulence. A few other musicians have shared videos about the pedal too, including bassist Amos Heller (Taylor Swift, Thomas Rhett) and guitarist Dag Juhlin.

On the pedal's crowdfunding page at Kickstarter, Gadlin explained that he "partnered with a pedal manufacturing company to handle a large run of The Fart Pedal, which has helped keep the cost down. This Kickstarter will help us fund a run of 250 Fart Pedals."

Of the pedal's capabilities, he added, "The fart noises generated by The Fart Pedal aren't your run of the mill Spencer's Gifts fart machine toots. I worked with an award-winning sound design company in Chicago to develop bespoke, custom fart noises, for which I hold the exclusive license. These fart noises have been tailored specifically for a guitar amplifier and tuned for exceptional live or studio performance."

But how many musicians need their electric guitar or bass to sound like farts? Gadlin seemed to already have that question in mind — for one, he said, it can be used as a way to prank others.

"We're including several 'fake out' decals with each pedal," Gadlin explained. "This will allow you to surreptitiously mask The Fart Pedal logo with a more discrete logo so that you can sneakily slip The Fart Pedal onto any guitarist's pedalboard."

Need a stank guitar tone? Now you know where to turn.

Learn more about The Fart Pedal and pledge to get your own at kickstarter.com. See videos below.

"Enter Sandman" Played Through The Fart Pedal

"Smells Like Teen Spirit" Through The Fart Pedal

The Fart Pedal Blind Review by Amos Heller

The Fart Pedal Review by Dag Juhlin