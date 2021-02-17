Slipknot’s Jim Root Can’t Bring Himself to Open Dimebag Darrell-Gifted Wah Pedal

Slipknot's Jim Root has been going through some of the gear in his home during his downtime. He recently posted a photo of a guitar he got over a decade ago but never opened the box. Now he's sharing another long dormant piece of gear, but his Dimebag Darrell-gifted wah pedal has remained that way for sentimental reasons.

In a new Instagram post, Root spotlights a box that has a Jim Dunlop Cry Baby From Hell Dimebag Darrell signature model wah pedal inside. The Slipknot guitarist writes, "This is the most important pedal I have. We were on tour and played Dallas. Dime and Vinnie were there. The whole crew... and they had a crew. Tight bunch of dudes. Dime gave me this @jimdunlopusa cry baby from hell and he had written a note to me on it. To ME? From one of if not the most influential guitarists of all time."

Continuing to praise Dime, Root continued, "His flow and style were and are undeniable. One of those dudes that inspired you to be better. Not just at guitar playing. But being cool... being happy... being present. I was and still am blown away by it. (And Tongs chimed in on the note as well!)"

Root confesses, "I didn’t know Dime well. I’d only met him a handful of times. But that he would think to gift me something like this... The note more so than the wah. I mean what can I say. A rare and missed human. He’d probably want me to bust that thing out and beat the shit out of it. I can’t bring myself to."

The Instagram post also features a second slide with Dimebag's note to Root on the cover. "Here's some love Camo style," wrote Dime, also adding, "I'll be the cat that says go 'Camo' maskwise." The Pantera guitarist also signed the note, "Kick ass forever" before dropping his signature. See the post in full below.