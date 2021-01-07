Conspiracy Theorists Mistake Guitar Pedal Blueprint for 5G Mind Control Chip

Conspiracy theories have gone from fringe to mainstream in recent years, propagated by the dispersion of memes that have, for some, replaced factual news reporting. Conspiracy-minded folks have pinned the implementation of 5G wireless internet technology as the cause of the COVID-19 outbreak and, recently, it was believed that a blueprint for a 5G mind control chip was discovered, but it was actually just a blueprint for a guitar pedal.

Twitter user Mario Fusco shared a photo of two blueprints, one that conspiracy theorists believe is the 5G mind control chip being inserted into the various COVID-19 vaccines (spoiler alert: it's not), and the other being the electric circuit diagram of the Boss MetalZone MT-2 guitar pedal.

"Here in Italy people started to share this figure claiming that this is the diagram of the 5G chip that has been inserted in the covid vaccine," he wrote. "In reality it is the electric circuit of a guitar pedal and I believe that putting it in the covid vaccine has been an excellent idea," he added, mockingly.

Note the obvious similarities below.

Behemoth's Nergal took some delight in mocking the baseless notion disseminated by conspiracy theorists, posting a diagram on Instagram of a battery-powered sex toy designed for dual stimulation. "To all out there who really believe in conspiracy theories," he wrote, affixing a winking emoji face to the caption.