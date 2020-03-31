Steel Panther Actually Made the ‘Butthole Burner’ Guitar Pedal

Grab some aloe wipes because Steel Panther have officially unveiled the successor to last year's controversial "Pussy Melter" guitar pedal — the "Butthole Burner."

The guitar effects pedal features four settings — "gasoline," "lava flow", "jalapen-low" and "wasab-hi" — as well as a toggle switch with the options of "balmy" and "scorched." It arrives packaged in a fiery red and yellow decal with two penile-shaped red peppers (let's just call them red bell-end peppers) mirroring one another toward the bottom.

The product description reads, "It’s Hot! It’s Spicy! It’s sexy and feisty!!! Ladies and gentlemen, Steel Panther presents The Butthole Burner. It’s a new version of the perfect distortion pedal. Built with the EXACT SAME circuit as the legendary 'Pussy Melter,' the 'Butthole Burner' is about to scorch eardrums across the world. If you couldn’t get in the front door last time, now it’s time to hit the backdoor!"

Watch Steel Panther's Satchel demonstrate the devastating fury of the pedal in the video toward the bottom of the page.

Retailing at $199.99, the "Butthole Burner" is available for pre-order now and can even be broken down into four interest-free installments of $50. Shipping will begin on July 6 so long as there are no delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Steel Panther

The Panther have also established a loose loyalty rewards program. Anyone who purchased either the "Pussy Melter" pedal or the "Poontang Boomerang" delay pedal will receive 10 percent off their purchased. To receive this discount, log into your Steel Panther store account and apply the code "Melter10" to your "Butthole Burner" order.

Anyone who buys this new pedal will automatically be entered for a chance to win a limited "Golden Ticket" that comes with an oh so special prize: penis chili pepper seeds so you can grow the same peppers seen on the pedal. You'll also get a $50 gift certificate to the Steel Panther merch store if you win.

To pre-order, head here.

During their downtime as they remain home to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, Steel Panther are still finding ways to be charitable. They're spotlighting one exotic dancer each day on their social media pages to help out of work dancers and are working on a 24-hour stream of adoptable pets as parts of their "Gods of Pussy" animal rescue initiative.

Steel Panther's Satchel Shows Off the 'Butthole Burner' Guitar Pedal