The divisive hair metal jokesters Steel Panther are making it hard to hate on them, launching the Gods of Pussy Animal Rescue Activation on their upcoming North American tour. To coincide with the celebration, they've released a NSFW video for the Heavy Metal Rules standout track, "Gods of Pussy."

In the year 6969 B.C., four gods atop Mount Olympus — Michael Starr, Satchel, Stix Zadinia and Lexxi Foxx — declared, "Let there be pussy," and thus the gods hath spoken and life had new meaning. These words rippled through the ages, boiling to a head in 1987, the next logical stop in the human timeline in the "Gods of Pussy" video.

Watch the full video toward the bottom of the page, which, despite being NSFW thanks to a handful of thongs and tanned butts, is one of the band's "cleaner" clips.

The Gods of Pussy Animal Rescue Activation invited local animal rescue charities to set up outside of Steel Panther's concerts and collect donations from fans. Additionally, the band is set to partner with PuppyKittyNYC.org on their pair of New York City stops later this month. Other participating charities will be named in a future update.

Commenting on their animal rescue initiative, the band said, "It has been well documented that Steel Panther have big body parts. It may come as a surprise to some people that the second biggest body part is our hearts. That is why we have decided to team up with local animal charities to help them raise funds, so people have the opportunity to adopt cats." Panther then bluntly concluded, "Let’s face it, pussy ain’t free."

View the list of tour dates beneath the music video and head here for tickets. Steel Panther's new record, Heavy Metal Rules, is out now.

Steel Panther, "Gods of Pussy" Music Video

Steel Panther Tour Dates

Nov. 24 - Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

Nov. 26 - New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre

Nov. 27 - New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre

Nov. 29 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Nov. 30 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe Live

Dec. 02 - Toronto, Ontario @ REBEL

Dec. 03 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues

Dec. 04 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart's

Dec. 06 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

Dec. 07 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore

Dec. 08 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

Dec. 10 - Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee

Dec. 11 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant

Dec. 13 - Wichita, Kan. @ The Cotillion

Dec. 14 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom

Dec. 15 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Dec. 22 - Suquamish, Wash. @ Clearwater Casino