In a new interview, Creed singer Scott Stapp recalled his first-ever public performance, which was at 9 years old, and what song he sang. He also spoke about his daughter's aspiration to be a shred guitarist.

Stapp was a guest on Cutter's RockCast, chatting about the latest things going on in his life, including his hard-hitting new solo single "Higher Power," his gratitude for his career in music and Creed's reunion aboard next year's Summer of '99 and Summer of '99 & Beyond cruise festival.

The First Song Scott Stapp Ever Sang in Public

"If I want to go back to my first live performance at 9 years old, I've been doing this 41 years," Stapp says, marveling at just how long he's been playing music for.

"I'm feeling good and very grateful that I've had this opportunity to follow my dream and my passion and to connect with people. I mean, what a gift. And I'm grateful for that," he continues.

"I sang 'Yesterday' by The Beatles in front of the school. I was 9 years old and that was my first solo," Stapp tells Cutter when asked about what song he sang live.

From that moment, he was hooked.

"The reaction from the audience after I sang the song was, I think, the spark the lit the fire within that led me to the path of rock 'n' roll," the 50-year-old singer affirms, going on to mention two albums that also played a huge role in his excitement over music.

"Now, I've got to credit Def Leppard, Pyromania and I've got to credit U2, Joshua Tree. Between those three things, I kind of found my calling early, so to speak," Stapp goes on.

Scott Stapp's Daughter Wants to Be a Guitar Shredder

The Creed frontman isn't the only one in the family with a passion for music and Stapp elaborates on his teenage daughter Milán's interest in music.

"I was Facetiming my daughter and she set the phone down and she said, 'Dad, I'm right in the middle of something,' so I said, 'What are you doing?' And she's on her Les Paul [guitar], I can hear the amp in the back and she's learning 'Master of Puppets' by Metallica and I'm like, 'That's my girl!' Tears came in my eyes," Stapp beams, looking forward to when they can share a special live moment together. "I can't wait for the day that I can call her out onstage to shred with her dad," he enthuses.

A proud father, Stapp relays, "She's going through all the late '90s and early '90s rock bands and when she's not playing their music, all I hear up in her room is [imitates guitar] scales. She wants to be a shredder. She really looks up to [Creed and Alter Bridge guitarist] Mark Tremonti's playing and, of course, Yiannis Papadopoulos in my solo band. Those are two guitar heroes of hers, so she puts in the work. It blows me away."

Listen to the full interview below.

Creed' Scott Stapp on Cutter's RockCast