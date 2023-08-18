Scott Stapp’s New Song ‘Higher Power’ Is SO Gosh Darn Heavy

Creed singer Scott Stapp has just released a seriously heavy new solo song, "Higher Power."

The 50-year-old singer seems primed for big decade, sounding just as powerful as he did at half his age and with a sense of newfound heaviness resting beneath his iconic voice. "Higher Power" opens up with some bruising riffs that, for a moment, has you convinced you're listening to a djent song.

Lyrically, the themes are personal with Stapp finding strength in his higher power and the anthemic nature of the new single is reflective of that —punchy and explosive in all the right places.

“Life’s mysteries can be unraveled by listening to one's inner voice. For me, that means leaning on my faith in God and listening to His voice to guide me through the struggles and darkness," comments Stapp. "For others, whether it’s through art, nature, science, family, or a combination of all, tapping into a higher power is an individualized process that requires an open mind and a willingness to flow with a force that’s greater than the individual.”

Listen to "Higher Power" further down the page and read the lyrics below as well.

The tracks comes on the heels of the big announcement that Creed have reunited, looking toward a headlining appearance on the Summer of '99 festival cruise next year.

Stapp's last solo album, The Space Between the Shadows, arrived in 2019 and "Higher Power" comes off a forthcoming record that will be released on Napalm Records at a date which will be announced later on.

Scott Stapp, "Higher Power" Lyrics

Forty feet down falling head first off the edge Without an angel

Waking up to the sound of the living dead

Alone with the devil

Life had forsaken me

Left me alone to bleed

I was ready to meet my maker

The day I died was the day I came back to life Now I’m alive

I walked through fire

I survived

I’m burning brighter

Standing on top of the world

I ain’t coming down

I’m alive

I’ve become the fire

Rising high

I’m burning brighter The day I climbed out through my darkest hour

I found my higher power Crawling through hell hear the demons screaming in my head Where is your God now?

Pulling out nails from the coffin they call my bed Digging my grave out

Life had forsaken me

Left me alone to bleed

I was ready to meet my maker

Now I’m alive

I walked through fire

I survived

I’m burning brighter

Standing on top of the world

I ain’t coming down

I’m alive

I’ve become the fire

Rising high

I’m burning brighter The day I climbed out through my darkest hour

I found my higher power

It was the death of me

That made heaven speak

Heard the angels calling out my name

It was a eulogy

For the part of me

That will never, ever be the same

It took a fall to rise

To open blinded eyes

The day I died was the day I came back to life Now I’m alive

I walked through fire

I survived

I’m burning brighter

Standing on top of the world

I ain’t coming down

I’m alive

I’ve become the fire

Rising high

I’m burning brighter The day I climbed out through my darkest hour

I found my higher power

Scott Stapp, "Higher Power"