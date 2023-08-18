Scott Stapp’s New Song ‘Higher Power’ Is SO Gosh Darn Heavy
Creed singer Scott Stapp has just released a seriously heavy new solo song, "Higher Power."
The 50-year-old singer seems primed for big decade, sounding just as powerful as he did at half his age and with a sense of newfound heaviness resting beneath his iconic voice. "Higher Power" opens up with some bruising riffs that, for a moment, has you convinced you're listening to a djent song.
Lyrically, the themes are personal with Stapp finding strength in his higher power and the anthemic nature of the new single is reflective of that —punchy and explosive in all the right places.
“Life’s mysteries can be unraveled by listening to one's inner voice. For me, that means leaning on my faith in God and listening to His voice to guide me through the struggles and darkness," comments Stapp. "For others, whether it’s through art, nature, science, family, or a combination of all, tapping into a higher power is an individualized process that requires an open mind and a willingness to flow with a force that’s greater than the individual.”
Listen to "Higher Power" further down the page and read the lyrics below as well.
The tracks comes on the heels of the big announcement that Creed have reunited, looking toward a headlining appearance on the Summer of '99 festival cruise next year.
Stapp's last solo album, The Space Between the Shadows, arrived in 2019 and "Higher Power" comes off a forthcoming record that will be released on Napalm Records at a date which will be announced later on.
Scott Stapp, "Higher Power" Lyrics
Forty feet down falling head first off the edge
Without an angel
Waking up to the sound of the living dead
Alone with the devil
Life had forsaken me
Left me alone to bleed
I was ready to meet my maker
The day I died was the day I came back to life
Now I’m alive
I walked through fire
I survived
I’m burning brighter
Standing on top of the world
I ain’t coming down
I’m alive
I’ve become the fire
Rising high
I’m burning brighter
The day I climbed out through my darkest hour
I found my higher power
Crawling through hell hear the demons screaming in my head
Where is your God now?
Pulling out nails from the coffin they call my bed
Digging my grave out
Life had forsaken me
Left me alone to bleed
I was ready to meet my maker
Now I’m alive
I walked through fire
I survived
I’m burning brighter
Standing on top of the world
I ain’t coming down
I’m alive
I’ve become the fire
Rising high
I’m burning brighter
The day I climbed out through my darkest hour
I found my higher power
It was the death of me
That made heaven speak
Heard the angels calling out my name
It was a eulogy
For the part of me
That will never, ever be the same
It took a fall to rise
To open blinded eyes
The day I died was the day I came back to life
Now I’m alive
I walked through fire
I survived
I’m burning brighter
Standing on top of the world
I ain’t coming down
I’m alive
I’ve become the fire
Rising high
I’m burning brighter
The day I climbed out through my darkest hour
I found my higher power