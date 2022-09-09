Firstborne, the metal group featuring drummer Chris Adler (ex-Lamb of God, ex-Megadeth) and bassist James LoMenzo (Megadeth, ex-White Lion), released two new songs this week — "Bad Things" and "One of a Kind."

They're the first tunes this year from the two musicians' joint act, and there's plenty more of them to come, they have promised. In 2020, Firstborne released a cover of Journey's "Separate Ways." The Firstborne band lineup also includes the guitarist Myrone and lead singer Girish Pradhan.

Listen to the new songs near the bottom of this post.

Adler says of Firstborne's current position, "We've made good use of the time. For the next year plus we will be releasing a song a month, starting here and now with a one-two-punch."

He adds, "I'm thrilled to be in a creative partnership that can do just about anything. Feels like playing in God Mode on Guitar Hero. It's a passion project, and it's fun for us to share. Dig in, or don't. See you next month!"

Firstborne previously released a self-titled EP and several other standalone singles. Check out Firstborne on Facebook, Instagram and Spotify.

