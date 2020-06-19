Former Lamb of God drummer Chris Adler has linked up with bassist James Lomenzo (ex-Megadeth, ex-White Lion, ex-Black Label Society) to form the new band Firstborne. The group has just released their self-titled EP alongside a pair of lyric videos for the songs "The Anthem" and "Primordial," which can be viewed below.

The five-track release is available now on Bandcamp. Today (June 19) is known as Juneteenth, which marks the emancipation of all Confederate slaves following the end of the Civil War, and to commemorate this historic event, Firstborne are donating 100 percent of their share from Bandcamp sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and will make an additional donate for each sale.

In addition to Adler and Lomenzo, Firstborne is rounded out by guitarist Myrone and singer Girish Pradhan. The group's lineup was complete after Adler spent multiple weeks performing clinics in India, where he shared the stage with singer Pradhan. The drummer had been a fan of Los Angeles-based guitarist and producer Myrone beforehand and got in touch to work together on the new group.

"I've been incredibly fortunate in my creative endeavors. From the start, I sought out the best players I could find to work alongside. It's been an incredible journey that is clearly not over. Some things have changed. This may not be exactly what people expect from me right now, and I'm aware and embrace that. It's time for something new. I'm have a platform to present something important, true and collaborative," reflected Adler (via Blabbermouth).

"Creating Firstborne beckons cohesiveness as a mission statement," the drummer continued, adding, "This is not about being mad all the time, egos or fabricating polarizing drama. 'This is right' is now my alarm clock. Girish, Myrone and James have the exact locker room mentality of 'kill 'em all! but let's make sure everyone is okay and having a kick-ass time' that I try and bring to everything I do. Firstborne is the result of all of my experiences, both positive and negative, and I'm proud of what we are doing together."

Listen to "The Anthem" and "Primordial" directly below and view the EP artwork and track listing further down the page.

Firstborne, "The Anthem"

Firstborne, "Primordial"

Firstborne, Firstborne EP Artwork + Track Listing

Firstborne

01. "Primordial"

02. "Anthem"

03. "Roll The Dice"

04. "Apocalypse"

05. "Hunter Hunted"