Megadeth’s James LoMenzo Wasn’t Available at First to Replace David Ellefson

James LoMenzo revealed in a new interview that he had to rearrange prior touring dates to get back on the road with Megadeth. The bassist, who has played in John Fogerty’s band for nearly a decade, had to make “some arrangements” with the Fogerty camp before accepting the Megadeth gig.

LoMenzo, also known for his time in White Lion and Black Label Society, was a member of Megadeth from 2006 to 2010, playing on 2007's United Abominations and 2009's Endgame. He later played for Lynch Mob before joining Fogerty’s band and started Firstborne with former Lamb of God and Megadeth drummer Chris Adler in 2020.

LoMenzo’s run on the Metal Tour of the Yeay (replacing bassist David Ellefson) has been an extremely successful one, especially since Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium and Hatebreed have only been forced to cancel a few dates due to COVID restrictions in Canada.

“I’m into this for six weeks right now, and I’m really having the best time,” LoMenzo tells Melodic. “Dave [Mustaine]’s been really welcoming and supportive, and the band as a whole is just fantastic! It’s a real power house. Dirk is a dream drummer for this type of music, and Kiko’s just so musically deep. Dave’s playing as good or better than ever and now that he’s on those Gibson guitars, his sound is so much more gut punching than I remember it.”

He continues, “Dave’s management reached out at first to see if I’d even be available, which I really wasn’t, but after a call with Dave I realized how important for Megadeth and even for myself this would be. Time was ticking, so I knew it would be a crunch, but having been here once before the re-learning curve was a tad less steep. I made some arrangements with the Fogerty camp, and they were gracious enough to allow me a leave to do this.”

Tonight’s (Sept. 28) Metal Tour of the Year stop in Minneapolis, Minn. is the final date of the all-star tour. As for John Fogerty’s band, Whitesnake / The Firm bassist Tony Franklin filled LoMenzo’s shoes for a number of dates.