Megadeth + Lamb of God Tour Postponing Canadian Dates Until 2022

The "Metal Tour of the Year" will not be wrapping up in Canada after all. Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium and Hatebreed are currently in the homestretch of the tour, but Megadeth revealed via social media that the final three dates of the run, all in Canada, have been pushed to 2022.

"The final three shows of the Metal Tour of the Year in Toronto, Laval and Quebec City will unfortunately be postponed to Spring 2022 due to restrictions in the Quebec province and international logistical issues," revealed the group, adding, "Please hold onto your tickets as they will be valid for the new dates as soon as they are announced."

The shows mentioned by Megadeth were scheduled for Sept. 30 at Toronto's Budweiser Stage, Oct. 1 at Lavala's Place Bell and Oct. 2 at Quebec City's Centre Videotron. The tour will continue through the U.S. as planned, with the bands playing the Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre in Mount Pleasant, Michigan tonight (Sept. 24). The trek now wraps on Sept. 28 at the Armory in Minneapolis, with Knotfest Iowa on the schedule for tomorrow (Sept. 25) and St. Louis' Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre coming on Sunday (Sept. 26).

One other note from the tour. Hatebreed revealed while answering a fan tweet that they will not be part of the rescheduled Canadian shows when they occur next year.