Fit for an Autopsy are gearing up for a big 2022 with Oh What the Future Holds set as the title of their sixth album, which arrives Jan. 14, and just dropped a music video for the first single, "Far From Heaven," which fans surely witness live on the deathcore group's headlining winter tour alongside Enterprise Earth, Ingested, Signs of the Swarm and Great American Ghost.

"This song felt like a worthy introduction to premiere the album, picking up where we left off creatively from our last release," said the band, who last released The Sea of Tragic Beasts in 2019.

A melodic guitar lead opens the first glimpse of Oh What the Future Holds, set against tumbling drums with ethereal clean vocals floating atop it all, but that all comes to an end once vocalist Joseph Badolato bellows the "Far From Heaven" title and the band rips into a fierce groove that will send elbows flying dangerously close to throats in the pit on that 2022 tour that lies ahead.

Watch the music video for "Far From Heaven" below and view the Oh What the Future Holds artwork and track listing further down the page, where you will also find Fit for an Autopsy's upcoming U.S. tour dates.

Speaking further about the record on the whole, Fit for an Autopsy continued, "Although there are more drastic dynamic turns on the new album, Far From Heaven delivers from a more simplistic and primal place. Lyrically, this record digs a little further into internal turmoil as well, but this song is in a way a much more literal and grounded representation of our continued frustration with institutions and class gaps that exist in all facets of society. The powerful video, directed by Eric Richter, is a great thematic visual counterpart to the inherent dark nature of the song. Hope you enjoy it — we certainly do."

Oh What the Future Holds will be out on Jan, 14 on Nuclear Blast. Pre-order your copy here.

Fit for an Autopsy, "Far From Heaven" Lyrics

I saw the fallen stars descend into the sea.

Reborn as fallen gods, they keep me far from heaven. Saviors revealed as the wretched.

The world is a corpse field, accept it.

Why is life a death sentence?

A coffin encasing our uncounted blessings.

And it burns, until the sky turns black. Terrorized, inches from death, permanent threat, there can’t be compromise.

Never forget, a life of neglect leaves one dehumanized.

Loss and regret, the senses are ripe but the mind is paralyzed,

with a lust for earth to flood in sulfur and blood. I saw the fallen stars descend into the sea.

Reborn as fallen gods, they keep me far from heaven. Acolytes, dealers of death.

A shortness of breath plagued by the parasites.

The bodies regress, abused and oppressed, the mind is weaponized.

Put to the test, the children of war will quench their appetite,

with a lust for earth to flood in sulfur and blood. I saw the fallen stars descend into the sea.

Reborn as fallen gods, they keep me far from heaven. Bastard sons of sin, birthed by the greatest arsonist.

They only let the light in to show us darkness is permanent.

We are what you created. An infinite expanse of pine boxes illuminate the sky. Keep me far from heaven.

So far from heaven.

Fit for an Autopsy, "Far From Heaven" Music Video

Fit For An Autopsy, Oh What the Future Holds Album Art + Track Listing

Nuclear Blast

01. "Oh What the Future Holds"

02. "Pandora"

03. "Far From Heaven"

04. "In Shadows"

05. "Two Towers"

06. "A Higher Level of Hate"

07. "Collateral Damage"

08. "Savages"

09. "Conditional Healing"

10. "The Man That I Was Not"

Fit For An Autopsy, Enterprise Earth, Ingested, Signs of the Swarm + Great American Ghost 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Nuclear Blast / Fit For An Autopsy

Jan. 05 — Columbus, Ohio @ Skully's Music Diner

Jan. 06 — Hamtramck, Mich. @ The Sanctuary

Jan. 07 — Chicago, Ill. @ Reggies Rock Club

Jan. 08 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Turf Club

Jan. 09 — Iowa City, Iowa @ Wildwood

Jan. 10 — Lincoln, Neb. @ The Royal Grove

Jan. 11 — Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theater

Jan. 12 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Jan. 14 — Portland, Ore. @ Dante's

Jan. 15 — Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

Jan. 17 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post

Jan. 18 — Petaluma, Calif. @ The Phoenix Theater

Jan. 19 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720

Jan. 20 — San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick

Jan. 22 — Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater

Jan. 24 — Austin, Texas @ Come And Take It Live

Jan. 25 — Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live

Jan. 26 — Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

Jan. 27 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Oklahoma City Limits

Jan. 28 — Memphis, Tenn. @ Growlers

Jan. 29 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag

Jan. 30 — Nashville, Tenn. @ The Basement East

Feb. 01 — Tampa, Fla. @ Crowbar

Feb. 02 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Respectables

Feb. 03 — Orlando, Fla. @ Soundbar

Feb. 04 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

Feb. 05 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Blind Tiger

Feb. 07 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Crafthouse

Feb. 08 — Baltimore, Md. @ Sound Stage

Feb. 09 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Foundry

Feb. 10 — Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

Feb. 11 — Hartford, Conn. @ Webster Underground

Feb. 12 — New York, N.Y. @ The Gramercy Theatre