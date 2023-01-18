Fit For An Autopsy's Joe Badalato has become the second vocalist to exit the deathcore supergroup The Big Six.

Near the end of 2022, The Big Six announced the union of six deathcore vocalists — Will Ramos (Lorna Shore), Chris Fronzak (Attila), Joe Badolato (Fit For an Autopsy), Taylor Barber (Left to Suffer), Dickie Allen (Infant Annihilator), Tyler Shelton (Traitors) — who had all contributed to an EP that was set to be released some time in 2023.

Two weeks later, Fronzak stepped aside, citing a desire to focus on his primary band, Attila, and was replaced by Spite's Darius Tehrani.

Now, Badalato has departed, as revealed in a new social media post by The Big Six.

The statement reads, "Unfortunately [Joe Badalato] won’t be joining us moving forward. But! The train never stops rollin’. We have someone special lined up for you guys to be our sixth! Tag who you think it is below! Your comments mean a lot to us!"

The post was later amended, as reflected in the continued statement, "EDIT: We are currently weighing out our options to provide you guys with the best experience and get this music out to you asap! No matter what, get ready for some jams!"

The project was spearheaded by Jozy Franco, who had the band record at Sweetwater Studios in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Presumably, Franco is the one who commented on this post (through The Big Six account), taking blame for the turmoil.

"Much love everyone! I take full accountability for not reaching out to some of these parties / labels for permission to use their vocalists likenesses," the comment reads, "We totally respect their decision and it is what it is! Train keeps moving regardless! Appreciate everyone for the love and support and sticking around. It’s all trial and error! I’m learning how to succeed through my failures!"

Stay tuned for more information as it comes.

The 10 Biggest Rock + Metal Bands With the Most Lineup Changes But they've all made it work.

PLAYLIST: Ultimate Deathcore

To listen and/or follow, head here.