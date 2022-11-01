Seafaring music fans can set sail metal-style when Lamb of God's first-ever "Headbangers Boat" heavy metal cruise hosts a stacked lineup of metal bands from Oct. 31 through Nov. 4, 2023.

Aboard the Norwegian Pearl cruise ship setting sail from Miami, Florida, to Nassau in the Bahamas, Lamb of God will be joined by Mastodon, Hatebreed, GWAR, Shadows Fall, God Forbid, Fit for an Autopsy and more bands to be announced. Lamb of God will play two unique sets, including a full performance of their influential 2004 album, Ashes of the Wake.

See the complete Headbangers Boat lineup below.

Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton will also play a solo set. Special guest hosts Jose Mangin and Riki Rachtman will be aboard, as will Hatebreed vocalist Jamey Jasta's The Jasta Show. All the luxury amenities of the Norwegian Pearl will be available to guests.

Lamb of God lead vocalist Randy Blythe says, "Imagine the sheer horror on the faces of all the happy families aboard, let's say, another cruise when they look across the sea and see GWAR decapitating someone on the main deck of a big-ass boat filled with a few thousand crazed metalheads."

He adds, "If there's any better reason to go on the Headbangers Boat, I can't think of one. Well, that and all our other friends we've played shows on land with that will be joining us. It's gonna be a party for sure. See y'all somewhere in the Atlantic!"

The fully immersive Lamb of God cruise experience will feature activities such as a Q&A, conversation session and photo showing with frequent picture-taker Blythe, a drum-off with Lamb of God drummer Art Cruz, and a casino tournament with Lamb of God bassist John Campbell. Each guest will receive a signed commemorative item. Pre-sale buyers get a photo with Lamb of God.

Get more info on Headbangers Boat here. Join the pre-sale at this link. Special holiday pricing on 2023 cruises from Sixthman, the cruise company that's producing the event, is available now.

Lamb of God Presents Headbangers Boat 2023 Lineup

Lamb of God 'Headbangers Boat' metal cruise Sixthman loading...