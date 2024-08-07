Flea Recalls Naked Snowboarding + Near Brawl With Woody Harrelson

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea is no stranger to nudity, but apparently he got longtime pal actor Woody Harrelson to join him for a buff experience snowboarding down a mountain in Utah. And that's just the beginning of the snowboarding adventures the pair have had.

Flea was a guest on the Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast with Harrelson and the actor's former Cheers co-star Ted Danson and he relayed some of the crazy times he's had with Harrelson throughout the years.

At one point, Flea brings up their naked snowboarding adventure, relaying to Harrelson that he actually has footage of the experience that he once considered posting on Instagram before Harrelson's wife intervened. "It was cold in your defense," Danson jokingly added.

A Near Snowbrawl For Flea and Woody

From there, the conversation shifted to Harrelson reflecting on the fun times he's shared with Flea and speaking about the "zen" musician's competitive streak, one that once landed them in a bit of trouble.

Flea then recalled one of the more recent times they had been snowboarding together that almost ended in a brawl with another skiier on the slopes.

"I remember one of the last times we went, we were racing and we were both reckless, cause let's face it, we go very fast, but we're very average snowboarders," explained Flea.

"We're racing and I'm like out of control, rocketing down this mountain and I nearly take a lady out. But I don't. I see her and I like swerve and I miss her, all's good and we're racing and I can't remember who won, probably me," he recalls.

"Then we get ready to get on the lift and we're laughing and this lady comes up and she's infuriated. This middle aged woman and 'You nearly hit me and you got me and you're out of control.'"

The bassist then offered a sincere apology. "I'm like, 'Ma'am, you're absolutely right. I was out of control. I'm so glad that I didn't hit you but I'll be much more careful next time. Please forgive me. I'm very sorry.' You know, I'm very neighborly, I'm very polite," said Flea. "And she's like, 'Well, you're an asshole and ...' And I'm like, 'Ma'am, I'm very, very sorry.' I'm maintaining my composure. And then she takes her ski pole and sticks it in my face. And then at that point, I'm like, 'Well, I'm fucking sorry, but your fucking pole out of my face.'"

Flea then recalls Harrelson seeing the bassist with the woman poking her ski pole at the musician and he came to his defense. But the woman persisted in her anger against Flea despite his apology, then threatening to have her husband come down and take him on.

"That's when [Woody's] like, 'Bring the fucking husband. I want to see it,'" recalled Flea.

READ MORE: How Did Flea Get His Name?

The bassist says he could feel the situation escalating so he got Woody on the lift, only to see his friend itching for a brawl and shouting that he'd be waiting at the top of the lift for the fight.

"I realized there's a joy that you take in impending chaos," said Flea of Harrelson.

The story plays out in full in the player below.

Flea Recalls Naked Snowboarding + a Near Fight With Woody Harrelson on the Where Everybody Knows Your Name Podcast