Who is Flea's favorite bassist and the person he dubs the "greatest female rock singer of all time?" Now we know.

Flea is a man of few words when it comes to social media posts, but he knows how to leave a lasting impression.

Just two days after the Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist shared the observation that "Water is very popular" on X (formerly Twitter), he returned to make a statement on who he feels is the greatest female rock singer of all time.

"Chrissie Hynde is the greatest female rock singer of all time," Flea posted at 8:50 a.m. PST on Aug. 12. There were no follow-up posts explaining his pick or even why he chose to let everyone know at that time.

Hynde, the long-time voice behind the Pretenders, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the group in 2005. Her love of music began as early as her grade school years.

"I couldn't play along to records as I wasn't good enough, but found with three chords I would make my own tunes and sing along," Hynde wrote in her 2015 autobiography Reckless: My Life as a Pretender. "I put to music a wistful message of love to Paul McCartney and found that singing came naturally when I was strumming my own stuff."

Flea's Pick For Greatest Rock Bass Player

If you listen to recent Flea interviews, it's almost as if he is trying to put together his dream rock supergroup.

The rocker also recently revealed who he believes is the best rock bass player while appearing on the Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast.

Flea told hosts Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson he'd award Paul McCartney that title.

"There are so many guys who are just great in different ways," Flea said. "But Paul, his bass playing is so lyrical and melodic. I mean, it's just so beautiful."

Much of Flea's praise of McCartney was centered around how he would add bass once the rest of the Beatles members were finished recording their tracks. Flea said the process is so different than what he does when recording new music with the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

"The melody's already there so he is doing a counter melody so the bass is like a melody as opposed to a rhythm," he said during the show.