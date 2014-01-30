Back in the '90s, Robert Rolfe Feddersen was the singer of a band called Loudmouth. These days, he's a folk rock singer who will be releasing the album 'American Loser' on Feb. 25. One of the songs on the album is 'Dave's Lament,' a track Feddersen wrote about Dave Mustaine.

"’Dave's Lament’ is a folk rock song about Megadeth and Metallica," Feddersen says. "In the late ‘90s, Lars Ulrich had a record label that wanted to sign my band, Loudmouth. I got to spend some time with him going to Metallica shows and actually got to play onstage with them in St. Louis. They played one of my songs called ‘Not Free,’ which was mind-blowing."

Feddersen continues, “A few years later, I found myself on tour with Megadeth. Dave Mustaine and I hit it off almost immediately. Getting to know Dave, I became aware of just how hard his life had been and how much getting kicked out of Metallica affected and afflicted him.”

He says 'Dave's Lament' is written from Mustaine's perspective. Some of the lyrics include, “I'm a good writer / I play great guitar / But I can't get over how farther they've gone / I'm staying sober / And trying real hard / But I can't jump over this fence in my yard”

Here's the chorus of the song: “All of the success goes to Metallica / All of the accolades go to Metallica / All of the mansions and all of the money / And all of the good things and skies that are sunny”