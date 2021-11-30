Foo Fighters Alter Newly Announced 2022 North American Tour Plans

UPDATE: After this morning's tour announcement, Foo Fighters have made a couple of changes. The band has bowed out of their Minneapolis show, citing that Huntington Bank Stadium had refused to meet the band's COVID safety measures. In a tweet, the group says they are attempting to find a suitable replacement venue. The band has also added a Columbia, Md. date for May 16. Get more info here.

The year is winding down, but Foo Fighters are already getting their 2022 tour plans in order. The band just announced 17 new shows taking place in May, July and August as new tour dates for 2022.

Fresh off a stellar year that included a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction and the release of their Medicine at Midnight album, the Foos will be playing a mix of amphitheaters, stadiums and festivals in 2022. Their first scheduled date comes May 14 in Burgettstown, Pa., with shows booked through Aug. 20 in Los Angeles. See all the cities, dates and venues listed below.

Tickets for the newly announced headline shows will go on sale this Friday (Dec. 3) at 10AM local time. Check out the band's website for ticketing details. It should also be noted that Citi is the official pre-sale credit card for the tour, and Citi cardmembers will have access to a pre-sale starting today (Nov. 30) at 12N ET running through Thursday (Dec. 2) at 10AM local time. Get details on that here.

Foo Fighters also still have a handful of shows left for 2021. Four December dates remain and you can get ticketing info here.

Foo Fighters 2022 Tour Dates

May 14 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

May 16 - Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion [newly added]

May 20 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

May 24 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 17 – New York, N.Y. @ Citi Field

July 19 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 22 – Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre

July 24 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field

July 27 – Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 29 – Montreal, Quebec @ Osheaga Festival

Aug. 1 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 3 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Huntington Bank Stadium [Canceled But May Be Rescheduled]

Aug. 6 – Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High

Aug. 8 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheater

Aug. 10 – Big Sky, Mont. @ Big Sky Events Arena

Aug. 13 – Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park

Aug. 18 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Banc of California Stadium

Aug. 20 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Banc of California Stadium

Foo Fighters