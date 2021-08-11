Foo Fighters, Alice Cooper, the Strokes + More Confirmed for 2021 Shaky Knees Festival

The annual Shaky Knees festival is returning after a dormant 2020. This year’s lineup is stacked, featuring Foo Fighters, the Strokes, Alice Cooper, Mammoth WVH and more.

Although the COVID delta variant has started taking its toll on the 2021 concert industry, Shaky Knees is planning to continue as scheduled. The fest will take place Oct. 22-24 in Atlanta, Ga. from the city’s Central Park.

The three-day bill will also feature, Garbage, Modest Mouse, Idles, the Hives, Living Colour, O.A.R., Local H, Ayron Jones, Amigo the Devil, White Reaper and more.

Stevie Nicks had previously been named one of the headliners, but recently bowed out of her 2021 touring, so Foo Fighters have stepped in to claim the open headline spot.

"We are thrilled to announce the addition of the legendary Foo Fighters in our Friday night headlining slot, and we’re not done there! Please also welcome Garbage, The Collection and Glove to this year’s Shaky Knees lineup!" the festival writes.

Shaky Knees

One-day general admission passes start at $99, while three-day GA passes are priced at $219. Ticket options range all the way up to a $7,400 Ultimate Experience pass, which includes side-stage viewing, private golf cart transportation between stages, access to the backstage artist bar and more.

For more info on the festival and ticket options, head over to the Shaky Knees website.