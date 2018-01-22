In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from Jan. 22, 2018:

- How do you handle a stagecrasher? Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl did so with a little bit of humor and compassion during a show in Perth, Australia Saturday night (Jan. 20). In the video here, the band's performance of "Everlong" gets interrupted by a fan who jumped up on the catwalk, rushed the stage and hugged Dave Grohl. After asking the man's name, he then told the fan to "get the fuck off my stage" as the crowd cheered the reaction. Grohl then dedicated the rest of the song to the fan.

- Megadeth are celebrating their 35th Anniversary with a wealth of special releases, exclusive merch, one-of-a-kind events and other opportunities for fans throughout 2018. Kicking things off today, the band has made available a new video for "Lying in State" for members of their Cyber Army. You can get a membership here. “When I started Megadeth, I didn’t imagine myself living for 35 years, let alone my band reaching this incredible milestone,” says Dave Mustaine. “Thanks to almost everyone I’ve met, worked and played with these last three and a half decades.” Fans can also look for Mustaine saluting the band's 35th anniversary on his weekly radio show via Gimme Radio.

- The studio is bustling these days for Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, who shared a couple of Instagram photos of his 2-year-old son Augustus Juppiter Corgan getting in on the fun. Watch the adorable shots of the little one getting involved with the drumming and preparing for a career as a producer.

- Commemorating the one-year anniversary of the Anti-Inaugural Ball, Los Angeles venue The Teragram Ballroom posted backstage video footage of Chris Cornell hanging with his Audioslave bandmates and discussing his desire to reunite for more work together. Take a look here.

- Septicflesh, Dark Funeral, Cattle Decapitation, Thy Antichrist, Seeker and more will take part in the 2018 Fort Worth Metal Fest. See the full lineup for the March 17 show at the Rail Club at this location.

- Kaleo have announced their first North American dates of 2018. The group have booked five Canadian dates and one U.S. show for late June / early July, starting June 23 in Vancouver. See the stops here and look for tickets going on sale this Friday (Jan. 26).

- Saxon have unleashed a new lyric video for "They Played Rock and Roll." It'll be obvious from the first look that the song was inspired by the band's close relationship with Motorhead over the years. "The song tells the story of Saxon's very first tour in 1979 with Motorhead. I want people to get a flavor for what it was like in the U.K. in 79/90 for Saxon and Motorhead at the start of the '80s musical revolution," says frontman Biff Byford. Watch the video here. The song is featured on Saxon's Thunderbolt album.

- Kataklysm have inked a co-management deal with Hard Impact Music and FM Music Management. The move comes as the band are preparing to release their next studio album, Meditations, via Nuclear Blast in June.

- Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd will be present Feb. 2 at large scale display of his fine art prints at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Las Vegas. The display is located toward the front of the Joint entrance and will remain there throughout 2018. Incubus will be playing shows at The Joint on Feb. 2 and 3.

- Looks like Burton C. Bell is back at work on new Ascension of the Watchers music. The musician posted video of a jam session that can be viewed here.

- Bobaflex will hit the road later this month to kick off their "Lights Out" tour. The newly announced shows will carry them into late February. The trek launches Jan. 25 in Fayetteville, N.C. See all of their dates here.

- Joe Perry will take part in a in-store album signing at Newberry Comics in his hometown of Boston this Thursday (Jan. 25). Perry just released Sweetzerland Manifesto and will be on hand starting at 6PM ET.

- Kamelot have revealed that their next studio album will be titled The Shadow Theory. The disc is expected this spring through Napalm Records. Look for the band on tour stateside starting in mid-April, with European dates to follow in mid-July. See all their stops here.

- Cavo will release a special edition of their Bridges album on Feb. 23, complete with an alternate version of the song "Champagne." Pre-orders are being taken here.

- The Dollyrots will hit the road for the "Rah! Rah! Radical Tour" this March, kicking off a month-long run March 8 in Anderson, Ind. See all of the stops here and look for a new limited edition 7" featuring the track "Get Radical," which is their own unique take on Rancid's 'Ruby Soho." Pre-orders are being taken here.