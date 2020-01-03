Foo Fighters Cover Ace Frehley on ‘00959525’ EP

Foo Fighters continue to roll out a series of EPs in between their studio albums. This latest one, titled 00959525, finds the band issuing six tracks including their cover of Ace Frehley's "Ozone." Have a listen and check out the track listing below.

This collection dates back to 1995, featuring studio versions of the tracks "Winnebago," "Podunk" and "How I Miss You" as well as the Frehley cover. Plus fans can check out a pair of live recordings captured during a BBC Evening Session as the band performed "Floaty" and "Alone + Easy Target."

Foo Fighters have been working on new music of late and by the look of their recent Instagram posts, they're making the most of a home to record the effort. One post had a microphone set up in a bathtub, while a second post finds a number of drums lined up on a stairwell while a drum pattern plays. Check it out below.

The posts note via hashtag that the Foo Fighters are aiming for a 2020 release, which also coincides with it being the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. The group has also started booking tour dates for later in the year that can be found here.

Foo Fighters, 00959525 Track Listing

Winnebago

Podunk

How I Miss You

Ozone (Ace Frehley cover)

Floaty (live at BBC Evening Session, London, UK – November 1995)

Alone + Easy Target (live at BBC Evening Session, London, UK – November 1995)