Times like these we learn to thrash again! That's exactly what's up as Dream Widow (cough, Foo Fighters) have just released an unrelenting new song titled "March of the Insane" for the upcoming horror flick, Studio 666.

The song, issued as a lyric video from the Foo Fighters YouTube account, is a brutally heavy banger with bad intent. Need proof? The song starts off, "No way to silence the screaming / Deafening voices from hell / Carving your hull to completion / Leaving you nothing but shell / Cower in total surrender / Give in and yield to his name / Abandon to wicked seduction / Agony, torment and strain." In other words, a pretty far cry from "My Hero" territory.

But fans shouldn't be too surprised, given Dave Grohl's early 2000s metal project Probot and his collaborations with the late Motorhead frontman Lemmy. In fact, "March of the Insane" has a bit of that Motorhead propulsion coursing through it.

So why the faux moniker? "The premise of the movie is that we move into this house, I have writer's block, I'm totally uninspired, I can't come up with anything," Grohl explained on The Howard Stern Show (as transcribed by Ultimate Classic Rock). "And I wind up finding this creepy basement. And I go into the basement, I find this tape by a band from 25 years ago that recorded there. And there's this song that, if recorded and completed, the fucking demon in the house is unleashed, and then, whatever, all hell breaks loose."

While the film revolves around Foo Fighters recording in the studio, "March of the Insane" comes from the band Dream Widow, the group that perished in the recording studio at the hands of their possessed lead singer. And unfortunately for the Foos, that's where they're recording their new album.

"We come in 25 years later to record, having no idea what happened 25 years ago, and I start becoming possessed by the spirit of the guy from 25 years ago and the spirit of the house," Grohl revealed. "But this song, 'March of the Insane,' this is their lost record. This is the record they were making before their singer murdered [them]."

Foo Fighters' Studio 666 horror film is on schedule for a Feb. 25 release. Check out the trailer here.

Meanwhile, the group continues to tour like a band possessed, just announcing an additional 10 more shows for the fall on top of an already busy tour schedule. See all their dates here.

Dream Widow, "March of the Insane"