Foo Fighters’ ‘Everlong’ on Billboard Chart at No. 1, ‘My Hero’ At No. 3

Nearly two weeks after the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert was held, two classic Foo Fighters songs — "Everlong" and "My Hero — have climbed their way into a total of four different Billboard charts, with "Everlong" claiming the No. 1 spot on the Hot Hard Rock Songs chart.

Even for the mighty Foo Fighters, who are no strangers to overwhelming chart success as one of the most popular rock bands of all time, this achievement has a different feel to it.

On March 25, prior to taking the stage with the Foos in Columbia, Hawkins unexpectedly passed away at the age of 50. In the months after, the band, alongside dozens of their peers, organized a massive concert to honor the life and legacy of the late drummer. It featured appearances by The Beatles' Paul McCartney, Metallica's Lars Ulrich, Wolfgang Van Halen, Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor, AC/DC's Brian Johnson and so many more. A total of 50 songs by several artists were played, concluded by an 11-song, guest-filled Foo Fighters set.

The concert was also streamed live online as the world tuned in to celebrate Hawkins.

It appears this had a ripple effect on music fans' listening habits with "Everlong" appearing at No. 1 (Hot Hard Rock Songs), No. 9 (Hot Alternative Songs), No. 11 (Hot Rock Songs) and No. 13 (Hot Rock and Alternative Songs). Meanwhile, "My Hero" graced those same charts at No. 3, No. 14, No. 18 and No. 21, respectively (via Ghost Cult Magazine).

Foo Fighters' New Billboard Chart Positions (week ending Sept. 16, 2022)

Hot Hard Rock Songs:

"Everlong" - No. 1

"My Hero" - No. 3

Hot Alternative Songs:

"Everlong" - No. 9

"My Hero" - No. 14

Hot Rock Songs:

"Everlong" - No. 11

"My Hero" - No. 18

Hot Rock & Alternative Songs:

"Everlong" - No. 13

"My Hero" - No. 21

