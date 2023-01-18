Foo Fighters and Green Day are ready to ride for 2023, and their respective journeys will take them to Milwaukee this July for the 120th edition of the Harley-Davidson homecoming festival.

The two-day event will feature two of rock's most iconic bands headlining the music portion of the weekend. Green Day will headline the Friday night festivities on July 14, with Foo Fighters closing things out on Saturday, July 15, and the organizers have also revealed that Social Distortion, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Phantogram, Cody Jinks, White Reaper and Kennyhoopla will also be among the acts rocking out for motorcycle enthusiasts over the weekend.

Milwaukee's Veterans Park will play host to the weekend festival, which will also provide other entertainment and activities as well as a wealth of food options and access to the Harley-Davidson Museum. The 120th Harley-Davidson Homecoming will actually take place over four days, running July 13-16 with the music festival coming in the middle of the weekend at a variety of venues in the Milwaukee area. A motorcycle parade will be among the Sunday highlights.

For Foo Fighters, the band is just starting to roll out 2023 tour dates, deciding to continue as a band following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year. Green Day, meanwhile, recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of their Nimrod album, and they've reportedly been working on new music for 2023.

To learn more about the 2023 edition of the Harley-Davidson homecoming and get tickets, head here.