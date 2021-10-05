Foo Fighters to Headline 2022 Innings Festival

Baseball may be entering the playoffs, but spring training will be here before you know it. And with spring training comes the annual Innings Festival that brings the worlds of baseball and music together in Arizona each year. The 2022 lineup has been revealed with Foo Fighters and Tame Impala set to headline the two-day event.

In total, 20 bands will rock two stages at Arizona's Tempe Beach and Tempe Arts Park the weekend of Feb. 26 and 27. Foo Fighters will head up the Saturday bill, with support from St. Vincent, Billy Strings, Caamp, Dashboard Confessional, White Reaper, The Dip, Del Water Gap, Girlhouse, Almost Monday and an "All-Star Baseball Jam hosted by Jake Peavy."

Tame Impala are set to close out the weekend on Sunday following sets from My Morning Jacket, Black Pumas, Fitz and the Tantrums, Matt & Kim, Nothing But Thieves, Jade Bird, Low Cut Connie, Briscoe and Sydney Sprague.

As stated, this annual event also features its fair share of baseball talent in attendance as well. Featured appearances include the Off the Mound talk show featuring Ryan Dempster, along with Roger Clemens, Jake Peavy, Dave Stewart, Rick Sutcliffe, Tim Raines, Kenny Lofton, Eric Gagne, Jonny Gomes, Jim Abbott, Sean Casey, Keith Foulke, Tim Salmon, Russ Ortiz and more to be announced.

One and two-day general admission tickets as well as VIP and platinum ticket packages will go on sale today (Oct. 5) at 10AM PT at the Innings Festival website.

2022 Innings Festival Lineup

C3 Presents