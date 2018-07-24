Geography will tell you that that Rocky Mountains are found in the Western U.S. and Canada, running from British Columbia down to New Mexico, but on Sunday (July 22) in Boston there was a little bit of "Rocky Mountain Way" taking place in Fenway Park thanks to the Foo Fighters and Joe Walsh.

The Eagles and James Gang legend joined the Foos for their performance, capping off a run of covers by the band. It started with Nate Mendel riffing a bit on Queen's "Another One Bites the Dust" during band intros, continued with Dave Grohl inviting his orthopedic surgeon Dr. Lou Schon onstage to sing The Ramones' "Blitzkrieg Bop," featured the Queen-Nirvana mashup of "Under Pressure" with "Smells Like Teen Spirit" and ended with the Walsh guest turn which can be viewed in multi-camera footage captured in the player above.

Walsh has plenty of history with Foo Fighters, including appearing on the song "Outside" on Foo Fighters' Sonic Highways album; he also appeared in the docu-series.

Foo Fighters are currently in the midst of a North American tour leg. After a two-night finale at Chicago's Wrigley Field July 29 and 30, the band gets the month of August off before starting another leg of dates in September. See all of their scheduled stops here.

