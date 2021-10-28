Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Machine Gun Kelly + The Strokes Lead 2022 Lollapalooza Argentina + Brazil Festivals

It may be turning cold outside, but festival seasons will be back before you know it. And the organizers for Lollapalooza's Argentina and Brazil festivals have put together quite the lineup to entice you to head to South America next year. Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, The Strokes and Machine Gun Kelly are among the headliners for the 2022 editions of both festivals.

Lollapalooza Argentina will take place first, blocking out the weekend of March 18-20 for music fans to flock to the Hippodromo de San Isidro in Buenos Aires. Miley Cyrus and A$AP Rocky sit atop the March 18 lineup, with A Day to Remember, Turnstile, Alesso, Marina and more set to play the opening night. The Strokes, Doja Cat and Machine Gun Kelly are top billed on March 19, with the lineup also featuring Jack Harlow, LP, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Jxdn and plenty more. And Foo Fighters and Martin Garrix will have the chance to close out the music weekend on March 20, playing after sets from Jane's Addiction, Phoebe Bridgers, Alessia Cara, Idles, The Wombats and plenty more.

Scheduled only a week apart, Lollapalooza Brasil will take place March 25-27, bringing nearly the exact same grouping of acts to Autódromo de Interlagos in São Paulo. The primary difference in the lineup is that the Friday and Saturday lineups are flipped, with The Strokes / Doja Cat / Machine Gun Kelly day now opening the festival, and Miley Cyrus and A$AP Rocky getting the prime Saturday exposure.

Check out the lineups for both festivals below. Lollapalooza Argentina tickets and additional information are available Lollapalooza Argentina 2022 here, while you can get ticketing info and other information on Lollapalooza Brasil right here.

Lollapalooza Argentina 2022

Lollapalooza Argentina

Lollapalooza Brasil 2022

Lollapalooza Brasil