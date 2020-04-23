Foo Fighters Pair Join All-Star Charity Cover of Their Own Song

The BBC recently gathered an eclectic lineup of musicians to take on the Foo Fighters classic "Times Like These" as a charity single, but just added two of the Foos themselves to the track. Both Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins lend their talents to the performance, as part of the "Stay at Home Live Lounge" mix.

Among the performers on the song are Yungblud, Biffy Clyro, Royal Blood, Coldplay's Chris Martin, 5 Seconds of Summer, Ellie Goulding, Bastille, Dua Lipa, Rag N' Bone Man, Sean Paul, Rita Ora, Zara Larsson and plenty more. The track was produced by Grammy-winning producer Fraser T. Smith.

Percussion on the track comes from Ben Johnston and Ben Thatcher, with Taylor Hawkins on drums. Chris Martin and Sigrid both play piano. Chris Wood hops on the glockenspiel. James Johnson is on bass, Luke Hemmings and Yungblud both perform on acoustic guitar, while Simon Neil adds acoustic and electric guitar as well as violin.

"Times Like These" is now available as a single, with U.K. net profits to be combined with any funds raised by The Big Night In. These funds will be split equally between BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief to provide essential support to vulnerable people of all ages and backgrounds across the UK who will be significantly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. As for sales of the song outside the U.K., net profits will be directed to the World Health Organization's Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

If you'd like to download the track, you can find it via the platform of your choosing at this location. Check out the newly posted video in full below.

Live Lounge All-Stars, "Times Like These"