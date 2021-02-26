UPDATE: Organizers have revealed that the Rock 'N' Relief concerts will take place March 5 and 6 from 3-9:30PM ET / 12-6:30PM PT both days. Stream it via the Amazon Twitch channel here.

The music world continues to chip in where possible to help in Covid-19 relief efforts and the latest example of that is an upcoming "Rock 'N' Relief" livestream concert featuring some of music's biggest names. Singer/songwriter Linda Perry is curating the event, which will feature Foo Fighters, Perry Farrell, Gavin Rossdale, Sammy Hagar and a host of other name acts assisting the CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) organization.

Though official dates have yet to be announced, the livestream event is expected to take place over the course of two days featuring a mix of virtual and live performances. Among those in the rock world taking part are the previously mentioned Foo Fighters, Perry Farrell, Gavin Rossdale and Sammy Hagar along with Silversun Pickups, L7, Frances Lion, Juliette Lewis and the Licks and more.

Other participating acts of note include Sheryl Crow, Deadmau5, Jewel, Tracy Bonham, Carly Simon, James Blunt, Ziggy Marley, K. Flay, Dawes, Gary Barlow, Shaed, Ozomatli, Miguel, Macy Gray, Aloe Blacc and Perry herself, who will also co-host alongside KROQ and SiriusXM's Kat Corbett.

"Our critical mission within this moment of the pandemic is to provide equitable relief services to our local community, and we rely on donations to continue our efforts," said CORE's co-founder and CEO Ann Lee. "We are thrilled that Linda Perry has curated such an amazing group of artists to support our cause and bring comfort and joy to people in this time of hardship."

"As a mother and fellow member of this community, I wanted to do something to lift spirits and send a positive message of hope and humanity to all the healthcare workers and those on the front lines, as well as raise awareness and funds to support CORE and their relief efforts," said Perry. "When I first put the word out, many jumped on board to contribute; we had over 150 bands submit to play. We are pleased to announce that California Love Drop and Monty's Good Burger will provide food and beverages to all the digital workers that will be working hard to bring this powerful content to the viewers of this impactful concert series. Our goal is to do everything we can to thank CORE and the self-sacrificing people who keep us safe during this unprecedented crisis."

Perry and CORE are working with Amazon Music to stream the concert live on the Amazon Music mobile app, and through the Amazon Music Twitch channel while YouTube and Rolling Stone will also stream the event. Stay tuned for the concert airdates.

