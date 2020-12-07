Foo Fighters and Post Malone will join rapper Cardi B as the headlining acts at Canada's Osheaga Music and Arts Festival next summer after the annual event missed 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Over three days, July 30-Aug. 1, 2021, the fest will take place in Montreal, Quebec's Parc Jean-Drapeau. The first day (Friday, July 30) will see Foo Fighters as the marquee artist, followed by Cardi B on Saturday (July 31) and Post Malone on Sunday (Aug. 1). Osheaga will announce more artists soon.

The festival is banking on concerts' return in 2021 after nearly all large, in-person events since March have been on pause to help slow the spread of COVID-19. However, while live shows might look different in a post-COVID world, Osheaga promises to proceed within mandated safety rules.

A press release says the fest is "working relentlessly behind the scenes to create the ideal circumstances for Osheaga to move ahead without a hitch. Of course, we will follow all COVID-19 guidelines (as they evolve) and continue to update the status should anything change, but we need to plan for the future, because there is a light at the end of the tunnel!"

It continues, "Osheaga is all about spreading joy and fun in a secure environment for everyone to celebrate along with live performances by Foo Fighters, Cardi B, Post Malone and more!"

Osheaga 2021 will be the 15th edition of the Canadian music festival. Weekend passes are on sale now, and, as Billboard reported, concertgoers who sign up early to attend can buy tickets via a zero interest/zero service fees plan and pay their tickets off over several months.

For tickets and more information, head to osheaga.com.