With the spring festival lineup pretty much locked in, it's time to turn our attention to some of the bigger events of the summer. And just getting in right under the "summer" cut-off, the SoCal-based Kaaboo Festival has announced its lineup.

The festival returns to Del Mar, Calif. the weekend of Sept. 14-16 for its fourth consecutive year with a top line of headliners that includes Foo Fighters, Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters, Imagine Dragons and Katy Perry.

Though it is an eclectic festival with acts across a variety of genres, rock fans should be satiated with Incubus, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, Alice in Chains, Billy Idol, Stone Temple Pilots, Candlebox and Vista Kicks all included in the bill.

Other top name performers for the event include Halsey, Post Malone, Wiz Khalifa, N*E*R*D*, Earth, Wind and Fire, Gucci Mane, Jewel, Blondie, Jimmy Eat World, Cake, Big Boi, Melissa Etheridge, TLC, All-American Rejects, Bebe Rexha and more. Plus, there will be a comedy area with Craig Ferguson, Iliza Schlesinger, Nick Offerman, Craig Robinson, Chris Hardwick, Whitney Cummings, Kevin Nealon, Pete Holmes, Nikki Glaser, Pauly Shore, Aparna Nanchcherla and Orny Adams all participating.

All passes for Kaaboo Del Mar go on sale at 9AM PT this morning (March 22). See the full lineup for this year's festival in the poster listed below and check out the festival website for ticketing details.

