After debuting the new song "Rescued" off their forthcoming album But Here We Are back in April, Foo Fighters are set to release the second single on Wednesday (May 17). They've shared an a capella teaser clip of the new track and fans are already loving it.

The 25-second audio snippet showcases a tender Dave Grohl who tracked vocal harmonies that are drawing comparisons to The Beatles.

On social media, the band shared a video clip that flashes lyrics across the screen in a handwriting-styled font, indicating the full song will be released mid-week.

Lyrics to Foo Fighters Song Teaser

I woke up and walked a million miles today

I've been looking up and down for you

All this time it still feels just like yesterday

That I walked a million miles with you

Fans React to Foo Fighters Song Teaser

In response, fans have expressed the emotional weight conveyed just by these 25 seconds, saying it has "Beatles vibes."

Another fan points out that some of the backing vocals sound like late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Echoing similar sentiments, others on Twitter allude to the emotional nature of the lyrics with one person stating that they've got goosebumps all over their body after listening to the teaser.

"This is so gut wrenchingly goods," another fan chimes in.

About Foo Fighters' New Album But Here We Are

But Here We Are, the followup to 2021's Medicine at Midnight, will be release on June 2 and contains 10 songs, the titles to which can be seen below.

It's the band's first since the tragic death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, who has been featured on every album since making his full-time studio debut on 1999's There Is Nothing Left to Lose.

01. "Rescued"

02. "Under You"

03. "Hearing Voices"

04. "But Here We Are"

05. "The Glass"

06. "Nothing At All"

07. "Show Me How "

08. "Beyond Me"

09. "The Teacher"

10. "Rest"

Catch Foo Fighters on Tour

Foo Fighters will return to the stage this year, performing at festivals in addition to their own headlining shows. See all of their upcoming dates at this location and head here to get your tickets.

