Foo Fighters, Smashing Pumpkins + More Announced for 2022 Beale Street Music Festival

There's not much better than Memphis in May, which is why once again the organizers of the annual Beale Street Music Festival are drawing top talent to their annual music weekend. The official lineup reveal is being split up this year, with the first batch of artists for the 2022 edition just being announced with Foo Fighters, Smashing Pumpkins and more taking part.

It looks like a promising start with Dirty Honey, Lindsey Buckingham, Glorious Sons, Modest Mouse, Toad the West Sprocket and Soccer Mommy all joining a bill that currently includes Lil' Wayne, Three 6 Mafia, Da Baby, Moneybagg Yo, Sarkodie, Trigger Hippy, Sue Foley and Kenny Brown.

The 2022 edition of the Beale Street Music Festival will take place April 29-May 1 at the Fairgrounds in Memphis. The remainder of the performance lineup will be announced in early February.

But with a significant amount of the lineup now shared, tickets have gone on sale. It's $155 for three-day pass, while there are also VIP pass options. Head here for ticketing information.

