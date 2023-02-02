Taylor Hawkins’ Son Shane Wins Performance of the Year Drum Award

Shane Hawkins, the teenage son of the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, has won Drumeo's 2022 Performance of the Year award for drumming in his own right.

The 16-year-old rocker was honored by the online drum lesson database for his performance of Foo Fighters' "My Hero" with the Dave Grohl-led band at a pair of tribute concerts to honor his late father last year.

Further winners in other categories at the 2022 Drumeo Awards included Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Jay Weinberg (Slipknot) and the drummer Sarah Jones (Harry Styles).

To win Performance of the Year, Shane "put on a legendary, must-watch performance during 2022, either with a full band at an event or in a solo studio video," Drumeo explained.

Shane "did just that pouring his heart and soul into a live performance of 'My Hero' at a tribute concert dedicated to his late father and Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins," Drumeo added. "It touched millions of people and showed how much love, energy, and spirit can come out on the drum kit."

Taylor died last year at 50. In his honor, Foo Fighters and the Hawkins Family hosted the pair of tribute concerts for the icon in London and Los Angeles last September. Earlier this year, the rock group vowed to continue in his memory. Below, watch the award-winning Foo Fighters performance with Shane on drums under the video of 2022 Drumeo Awards. Learn more about Drumeo here.

The 2022 Drumeo Awards Show - Jan. 27, 2023

Foo Fighters feat. Shane Hawkins, "My Hero" (Taylor Hawkins Tribute) - Sept. 3, 2022