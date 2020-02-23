Foo Fighters Appear to Be Teasing ‘D.C. Jam’ Festival

Could the 25th anniversary year of the Foo Fighters include a special event taking Dave Grohl back to his musical beginnings? Foo Fighters' social media unveiled a post over the weekend that was merely colorful animation for something dubbed "DC Jam."

Foo Fighters famously curated their own "Cal Jam" festivals in San Bernardino, California in 2017 and 2018 before taking 2019 off. With "Jam" still in title, the band could merely be changing coasts for their next festival event, and Washington, D.C. would have special significance for Grohl as his first band Scream made their name in the Washington, D.C. scene.

Grohl has always had an affinity for his home base, also staging a massive stadium show on the 4th of July during the year of their 20th anniversary. That concert was also put together more like a day-long festival with Joan Jett, Heart, Buddy Guy and Gary Clark Jr. all joining in the fun.

The Cal Jam events have often featured a number of the band's friends, with Queens of the Stone Age, Cage the Elephant, Iggy Pop, Liam Gallagher and more joining them in the past. We'll have to stay tuned to see what type of lineup DJ Jam provides.

2020 is turning out to be a big year for the band, with a new album expected and "The Van Tour" retracing the itinerary of their first tour as a band. Plus they have a number of festivals booked and other headline dates on tap as well. Keep up with their touring here.