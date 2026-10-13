Do You Remember These 10 Forgotten 2006 Rock Radio Hits?

It was just 20 years ago, but not every hit song from 2006 is still something you hear regularly on radio. In this feature, we turn back the clock to the mid-2000s, revisit some of the big songs from that year but put the spotlight on tracks you rarely hear anymore.

In some cases, that lack of modern airplay could be due to the short-lived presence of the band involved. For instance, showed plenty of promise as a supergroup that featured members of Stone Temple Pilots and Filter with a future member of Korn. But despite that all-star lineup, "Goodbye" was a smash hit single and seemingly disappeared from the airwaves after the band went on a hiatus they never returned from.

But "forgotten" songs are not just reserved for short-lived bands. There are acts such as Seether, Godsmack and Rob Zombie who continue to have a sizable presence in 2026, but some older Top 10 radio songs they notched have faded away on the airwaves.

READ MORE: Whatever Happened to Rock + Metal's Class of 2006?

So we ask you, how many of these 2006 forgotten rock radio hits do you actually remember? Do these make you go, "Oh yeah, THAT song!" or did you completely miss them back in the day?

Let's take this trip down memory lane and put the spotlight on these onetime rock radio hits once more.

Do You Remember These Forgotten 2006 Rock Radio Hits? They once were heavily played on rock radio, but two decades later it feels like you never hear them anymore. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

Below, see 40 songs that defined rock radio in 2006.

40 Songs That Defined Rock Radio in 2006 Two decades have passed. How well do you remember these songs that were shaping alternative and mainstream rock radio in 2006? Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

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