Staind have kicked off one of the fall's biggest tours while saluting one of the biggest albums of their past. The band is currently out on the road in celebration of the 25th anniversary of their 2001 album, Break the Cycle. The current trek, which launched Tuesday night (Sept. 8) in Atlanta at the Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood, also features veteran rock bands Seether, Hoobastank and Hinder.

What Did Staind Play During Their 'Break The Cycle' 25th Anniversary Tour Launch?

While Staind are promoting the celebration of their Break the Cycle album, it's important to note that this is not a complete performance of the full album in its entirety or in track listing sequence.

The band does lean heavy on the record for their setlist, with nine of the album's 13 songs making appearances throughout the night. That leaves four songs — "Change," "Can't Believe," "Epiphany" and "Waste" — that didn't make the cut for opening night, but could still possibly turn up at some point on the tour.

The album's biggest single, "It's Been Awhile," was saved for the encore along with Dysfunction era favorite "Mudshovel." And the set also featured the return of two well known singles — "Everything Changes" and "Believe" — to the setlist for the first time in over a decade, while "Raining Again" from The Illusion of Progress got its live debut during the show.

READ MORE: The Longest-Running Mainstream Rock Chart-Topping Songs of the 2000s

Break the Cycle stands as Staind's biggest album. It spent three weeks at No. 1 back in 2001 and has been certified 7 times platinum by the RIAA.

Check out the full setlist (per Setlist.fm) and fan-shot performances of "Outside" and "Eyes Wide Open" (by YouTube: Concert Videos by Alan).

Staind Setlist (Sept. 8, 2026 - Atlanta's Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood)

1. "Open Your Eyes"

2. "Warm Safe Place"

3. "Fade"

4. "Raining Again" (live debut)

5. "Right Here"

6. "Take It"

7. "Everything Changes" (first time since 2009)

8. "Believe" (first time since 2011)

9. "Something to Remind You"

10. "Pressure"

11. "Suffer"

12. "So Far Away"

13. "Outside"

14. "For You"

Encore

15. "It's Been Awhile"

16. "Mudshovel"

Staind, "Outside" (Atlanta 2026)

Staind, "Eyes Wide Open" (Atlanta 2026)

What Did the Support Acts Play?

Seether are serving as direct support on this tour and much of their 11-song set featured some of their biggest hits. They opened with "Illusion" and played such staples as "Fine Again," "Broken," "Country Song," "Gasoline" and the show-closing "Remedy."

Spicing things up a bit, the band brought "Forsaken" back into their set for the first time since 2011, while also giving a live debut to the song "Failure" from 2020's Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum album.

The full setlist can be viewed (per Setlist.fm) below.

Seether Setlist (Sept. 8, 2026 - Atlanta's Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood)

1. "Illusion"

2. "Forsaken" (first time since 2011)

3. "Bruised and Bloodied"

4. "Dangerous"

5. "Fine Again"

6. "Broken"

7. "Pride"

8. "Country Song"

9. "Gasoline"

10. "Failure" (live debut)

11. "Remedy"

Veteran SoCal rockers Hoobastank also leaned heavy on their past works, delivering a set that featured such career standouts as "Running Away," "Same Direction," "The Reason" and "Crawling in the Dark." A full setlist, per Setlist.fm) can be viewed below.

Hinder opened the show, but at press time no setlist for the opening night date had been shared.

Hoobastank Setlist (Sept. 8 2026 - Atlanta's Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood)

1. "Just One"

2. "Out of Control"

3. "Running Away"

4. "Same Direction"

5. "This Is Gonna Hurt"

6. "Disappear"

7. "How Do You Sleep"

8. "The Reason"

9. "Crawling in the Dark"

How Can I Get Tickets to See Staind's 'Break the Cycle' 25th Anniversary Tour?

Now that the tour is underway, you can look for Staind's Break the Cycle 25th Anniversary tour heading out to markets across North America into mid-to-late October. The tour, with support from Seether, Hoobastank and Hinder, is expected to run through Oct. 19 in Austin, Texas.

Dates this week are upcoming in Charlotte (Sept. 10), Raleigh (Sept. 11), Virginia Beach (Sept. 13), Wantagh (Sept. 14) and Camden (Sept. 16). Be sure to visit Staind's website to view all the tour dates and get ticketing information.

See other big rock + metal bands touring in 2026 in the gallery below.